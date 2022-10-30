Texas Tech vs. TCU odds heading into game week

The Saddle Trophy is on the line as the Texas Tech Raiders face the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs in Forth Worth, TX on Saturday, November 5 at TIME p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on TBD.

Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) is hoping to rebound after a 45-17 thrashing at the hands of Baylor on Saturday. The Raiders had no answer for freshman tailback Richard Reese, who tallied 148 yards on 36 carries and three touchdowns. The Bears’ defense, namely AJ McCarty, returned an interception for a score as the Bears ended a 10-game losing streak in Lubbock. After leading the FBS with an average of 90 plays per game, Texas Tech ran just 27 plays in the first half and finished with 73 total.

TCU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) remained perfect as the Horned Frogs’ offense leveraged big plays to beat West Virginia 41-31 on Saturday. Max Duggan threw three touchdown passes alongside 341 yards through the air and Kendre Miller ran for 120 yards and a score to avoid needing a double-digit comeback, which was the game script in the previous two games. It was by no means a dominant win, but the Horned Frogs did enough to remain perfect in the conference and likely retain their top 10 ranking in the AP poll this week.

Texas Tech vs. TCU opening odds

Spread: TCU -9.5

Total: TBA