Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The 49ers head head to southern California in Week 8 for a key divisional showdown against the Rams. San Francisco will be shorthanded on offense for this game with wide receiver Deebo Samuel and fullback Kyle Juszczyk both ruled out. WR Jauan Jennings is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

This will mark Christian McCaffrey’s second game with the 49ers, so even if everyone was healthy, we’d expect an increase in work. Does this remove Jeff Wilson’s fantasy value?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Jeff Wilson

Wilson took over as the 49ers’ starting running back when Elijah Mitchell injured his knee in Week 1. However, the addition of McCaffrey moved Wilson down the depth chart. He led the team in rushing yards last week against the Chiefs, but even with only a few days prep, McCaffrey had one more carry than Wilson to go along with one more target in the passing game.

Wilson led the team with 54 rushing yards, but it’s clear he is the No. 2 and it’s not going to be all that close. Look for McCaffrey to get into double digit carries, and with Samuel out, potentially up near double digit pass targets. Wilson will get some work with Samuel opening up the passing game more for McCaffrey, but not enough to be a confident fantasy play.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Sit Wilson in most formats, outside of only the deepest of leagues.