Opening odds for Eagles vs. Texans matchup in Week 9

The NFL is working through the Week 8 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Eagles and Texans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Eagles continue to roll along with an undefeated record. They thumped the Steelers 35-13 with Jalen Hurts finding A.J. Brown three times for a touchdown. The Texans faced a Titans squad playing with a rookie QB but couldn’t get much of anything going on offense. They managed a late touchdown but dropped to 1-5-1.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Eagles vs. Texans in their Week 9 matchup.

October 30

Point spread: Eagles -13

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Eagles -700, Texans +510

October 27

Point spread: Eagles -9

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Eagles -425, Texans +340

Early pick: Eagles -13

This game seems tempting to view as a letdown game, but considering what they did to a bad Steelers squad earlier today, it’s hard to see the Eagles having a letdown against most anybody. They’re absolutely rolling along. A short week can be tough to figure out, but this has the makings of a 24-6 type of game for the Eagles.