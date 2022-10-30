Opening odds for Chargers vs. Falcons matchup in Week 9

The NFL is working through the Week 8 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Chargers and Falcons will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Chargers come off their bye week with a matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to the bye, the Chargers had a three-game winning streak snapped by the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. Over the bye, WR Mike Williams was ruled out for the next few weeks. CB J.C. Jackson was also placed on injured reserve.

The Falcons held on to defeat the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 in ridiculous fashion. PJ Walker threw a Hail Mary 60-yard TD to DJ Moore to tie the game. Eddy Pineiro was unable to win the game on the XP. The kicker then had another chance to win in OT and missed. Younghoo Koe hit a 41-yard FG in OT to give the Falcons a 37-34 win.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Chargers vs. Falcons in their Week 9 matchup.

October 30

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chargers -165, Falcons +140

October 27

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -155, Falcons +135

Early pick: Falcons +140

It’s not Justin Herbert’s fault that he’s playing through injured ribs, but it’s certainly affecting an offense that LA relies on to make up for a defense that currently leads the NFL in yards allowed per carry. The Falcons have been shockingly productive recently, and if they’re able to continue at the level of play that has brought them to the top of the NFC South, I think this is a winnable game for Atlanta.