Opening odds for Titans vs. Chiefs matchup in Week 9

The NFL is working through the Week 8 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Titans and Chiefs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their bye week after losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 7. The Chiefs made a major move during the bye, trading for New York Giants WR Kadarius Toney. He’ll join an already deep group featuring Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce.

Derrick Henry remains unstoppable, adding 219 yards and two touchdowns in the Tennessee Titans’ win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Backup QB Malik Willis attempted just 10 passes and completed six for 55 yards. Starter Ryan Tannehill did not travel with the team due to an ankle injury, and his status for Week 9 is unknown.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Titans vs. Chiefs in their Week 9 matchup.

October 30

Point spread: Chiefs -11

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Chiefs -520, Titans +410

October 27

Point spread: Chiefs -10.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Chiefs -490, Titans +390

Early pick: Over 47

The Chiefs should be able to have their way with the Titans’ secondary — there are very few defenses in the league who have been able to successfully defend KC’s deep wide receiving group that just became stronger with the Toney signing. The Chiefs have been relying on their offense to win games, so Henry should still be able to get a few scores in for the Titans. This game hits the over with a score around 35-17, Chiefs.