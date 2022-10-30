Opening odds for Rams vs. Bucs matchup in Week 9

The NFL is working through the Week 8 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Rams and Buccaneers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Both of these teams are struggling. The Rams got thumped at home by the 49ers in Week 8 to drop to 3-4. They’ve lost three of their pas four games. The Bucs are in a freefall, having lost three straight capped this past Thursday by a 27-22 loss to the Ravens. It marks the first time since 2002 Tom Brady has led a team that had a three-game losing streak.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Rams vs. Bucs in their Week 9 matchup.

October 30

Point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bucs -135, Rams +115

October 27

Point spread: Bucs -2

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bucs -125, Rams +105

Early pick: Bucs -2.5

I’d say steer clear of this game entirely, but if we have to make a pick, we’ll lay the points. The Bucs are coming off a little extra rest while the Rams have to see what is up with Cooper Kupp’s ankle. Slightest of leans for the Bucs working to get right.