Opening odds for Rams vs. Bucs matchup in Week 9

We take an early look at the DraftKings Sportsbook betting lines for Rams vs. Bucs in Week 9.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of empty stands as players warm up prior to the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The NFL is working through the Week 8 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Rams and Buccaneers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Both of these teams are struggling. The Rams got thumped at home by the 49ers in Week 8 to drop to 3-4. They’ve lost three of their pas four games. The Bucs are in a freefall, having lost three straight capped this past Thursday by a 27-22 loss to the Ravens. It marks the first time since 2002 Tom Brady has led a team that had a three-game losing streak.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Rams vs. Bucs in their Week 9 matchup.

Rams vs. Bucs

October 30

Point spread: Bucs -2.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bucs -135, Rams +115

October 27

Point spread: Bucs -2
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bucs -125, Rams +105

Early pick: Bucs -2.5

I’d say steer clear of this game entirely, but if we have to make a pick, we’ll lay the points. The Bucs are coming off a little extra rest while the Rams have to see what is up with Cooper Kupp’s ankle. Slightest of leans for the Bucs working to get right.

