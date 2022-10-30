Opening odds for Seahawks vs. Cardinals matchup in Week 9

The NFL is working through the Week 8 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Seahawks and Cardinals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals were unable to get by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 in a 34-26 loss. The Cardinals drop to 3-5 and are falling behind in the NFC playoff picture. The offense and defense can’t find any consistency week-to-week. QB Kyler Murray threw two INTs and the team has struggled on the ground with RB James Conner sidelined with injury.

The Seattle Seahawks took down the New York Giants to move to 5-3 for the season. Geno Smith continues to look elite, passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns. The Seahawks’ defense, which has been one of the team’s bigger concerns this season, stepped up against a Giants team that has proved very tough to beat. RB Kenneth Walker III rushed for 51 yard and a touchdown.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Seahawks vs. Cardinals in their Week 9 matchup.

October 30

Point spread: Cardinals -3

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -155, Seahawks +135

October 27

Point spread: Cardinals -3.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -195, Seahawks +165

Early pick:

Seahawks +135

Seattle is on a three-game hot streak that began with a win against none other than the Arizona Cardinals. They held the Cards to just nine points in the mid-October matchup despite an enormously productive game from Kyler Murray, and I like their chances to repeat here.