Opening odds for Ravens vs. Saints matchup in Week 9 on Monday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 8 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Ravens improved to 5-3 with a Thursday Night Football win over the Bucs. Lamar Jackson threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 43 yards as the team took control in the second quarter. Baltimore awaits word on running back Gus Edwards, who injured his hamstring and had to leave the game.

The Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8 to improve to 3-5 on the season. New Orleans got a big game from RB Alvin Kamara, who had a vintage game. He scored three times and nearly had 10 catches with over 100 receiving yards (9 for 96). He also added 62 yards on 18 carries. QB Andy Dalton had another strong game, so it’s hard to see the Saints turning to Jameis Winston, who remains the backup.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Ravens vs. Saints in their Week 9 matchup.

October 30

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Ravens -175, Saints +150

October 27

Point spread: Ravens -3.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Ravens -165, Saints +140

Early pick: Ravens -3

The Ravens have an extended week with a win on Thursday in Week 8. They’re going to be on the road and the Saints might be getting some key guys back defensively but Baltimore is the better overall unit. I’ll take Lamar Jackson over whoever the Saints put out at quarterback in this one.