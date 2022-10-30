Opening odds for Dolphins vs. Bears matchup in Week 9

The NFL is working through the Week 8 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Dolphins were able to hold off the Detroit Lions for a 31-27 win in Week 8. Miami improves to 5-3 on the season and remains in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC. WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle went off, combining for 20 catches for 194 yards and two TDs against Detroit.

The Bears got the wrath of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 in a 49-29 loss. It was rough knowing that Chicago’s offense played well enough to win but the defense could stop a nose bleed. Justin Fields continues to perform well, accounting for two passing TDs and another on the ground as well as 60 rushing yards.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for TEAM vs. TEAM in their Week 9 matchup.

October 30

Point spread: Dolphins -4.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Dolphins -200, Bears +170

October 27

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Dolphins -180, Bears +155

Early pick: Dolphins -4.5

The Bears have shown signs of life over the last two weeks, with Justin Fields playing well. However, Miami’s offense with Tua Tagovailoa is too good for Chicago to keep up. Back the Dolphins to win and cover in this one.