Opening odds for Panthers vs. Bengals matchup in Week 9

The NFL is working through the Week 8 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Carolina lost a heart-breaker in Atlanta, but remains in the divisional race in an awful NFC South. P.J. Walker found D.J. Moore for a 62-yard touchdown, but after Moore took off his helmet in the end zone and incurred a 15-yard penalty, Eddy Pineiro missed the game-winning extra point attempt. Pineiro missed a 33-yard field goal attempt in overtime and the Falcons were able to get into range and convert a field goal for the win.

They’ll face a hot Bengals team that has won two straight and closes out Week 8 on Monday Night Football. The Bengals can remain tied with the Ravens if they beat the Browns on Monday.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Panthers vs. Bengals in their Week 9 matchup.

October 30

Point spread: Bengals -9

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Panthers +310, Bengals -380

October 27

Point spread: Bengals -9.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bengals -435, Panthers +350

Early pick: Panthers +9

Carolina has been playing well despite dealing Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson, although more trades could be on the way. The Panthers aren’t the better team but they should be able to keep the Bengals close, especially if Ja’Marr Chase is ruled out of this game.