Opening odds for Packers vs. Lions matchup in Week 9

The NFL is working through the Week 8 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Packers and Lions will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Lions were unable to win a shootout with the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, losing 31-27. That extended Detroit’s losing streak to five games despite being in four of their six losses this season. The Lions did get RB D’Andre Swift back in the lineup. He rushed for just six yards on five carries but added five catches for 27 yards and a TD. They face a Packers team that is closing out Week 8 Sunday on Sunday Night Football against the Bills.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Packers vs. Lions in their Week 9 matchup.

October 30

Point spread: Packers -3.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Packers -175, Lions +150

October 27

Point spread: Packers -3.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Packers -180, Lions +155

Early pick: Packers -3.5

While Green Bay has struggled to find their footing on offense in recent weeks, this NFC North matchup seems like the perfect opportunity for them to reset and settle down. The Lions are a good team who just can’t seem to pull out a win to save their lives, and I think that Aaron Rodgers will be able to read the Lions’ defense well and score enough to cover the spread.