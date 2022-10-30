Opening odds for Raiders vs. Jaguars matchup in Week 9

The NFL is working through the Week 8 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Raiders were shut out by the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 on the road 24-0. Las Vegas has major issues on offense and QB Derek Carr looked lost against the Saints, who entered the week 2-5. The Raiders are now 2-5 on the season and may have to realistically think about playing Jarrett Stidham at QB over Carr, who had 101 yards and an INT vs. NOLA. WR Davante Adams, who entered the week dealing with an illness, had one catch for three yards in the loss.

The Jaguars have completely collapsed after a strong 2-1 start. They lost to the Broncos in London on Sunday and have now lost five straight to drop to 2-6. Notably, even after the loss they were the only AFC South team with a positive point differential.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for TEAM vs. TEAM in their Week 9 matchup.

October 30

Point spread: Raiders -1.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Raiders -125, Jaguars +120

October 27

Point spread: Raiders -1.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Raiders -125, Jaguars +105

Early pick: Raiders -1.5

The Jaguars are coming off a tough loss in London, while the Raiders will badly want to bounce back after an embarrassing showing against the Saints. I’ll back Derek Carr and Las Vegas’ offense to get right in this one, especially if Darren Waller comes back from his hamstring injury.