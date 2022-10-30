Opening odds for Colts vs. Patriots matchup in Week 9

The NFL is working through the Week 8 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Colts and Patriots will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The New England Patriots shook off a tough loss in primetime in Week 7 to the Chicago Bears with a 22-17 win over the rival New York Jets in Week 8. The Pats reverted back to QB Mac Jones after he was benched for Bailey Zappe last week. Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 194 yards, one TD and one INT in the win. RB Rhamondre Stevenson had over 140 total yards in the victory. New England remains in the hunt in the AFC East and for a wild card spot despite being 4-4.

The Colts lost a heartbreaker to the Commanders to go 3-4-1 on the season. New starting QB Sam Ehlinger played well enough, completing 17-of-23 passes for 201 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He ran the ball six times for 15 yards. In the end, a Michael Pittman drop and Taylor Heinicke’s usual heroics doomed them. They still sit second in the AFC South, but noa are two games behind the Titans.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Colts vs. Patriots in their Week 9 matchup.

October 30

Point spread: Patriots -6.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Patriots -255, Colts +215

October 27

Point spread: Patriots -6.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Patriots -255, Colts +215

Early pick: Colts

The 4-4 Patriots are 6.5 favorites, which seems high for this particular Patriots team, but Bill Belichick is always tough on young quarterbacks. Of their four wins, they’ve won by 6 or more points twice. Getting a game under Sam Ehlinger’s belt, and one where he played well should help, and I see this matchup as being closer than 6.5 points.