Opening odds for Bills vs. Jets matchup in Week 9

The NFL is working through the Week 8 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bills are playing on Sunday night against the Packers and are expected to win by double digits per the oddsmakers. The Jets are coming off a bad loss to the Patriots where quarterback Zach Wilson struggled to get much going.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bills vs. Jets in their Week 9 matchup.

October 30

Point spread: Bills -12.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -540, Jets +420

October 27

Point spread: Bills -10.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -540, Jets +420

Early pick: Bills -12.5

The Jets are coming off an abysmal showing against the Patriots. New England nearly covered this line if not for a late Jets touchdown, and the Bills have a much better offense than the Patriots. Back Buffalo to cruise in this contest.