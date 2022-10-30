Opening odds for Vikings vs. Commanders matchup in Week 9

The NFL is working through the Week 8 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Vikings and Commanders will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings improved to 6-1 on the season with a 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. WR Adam Thielen can’t seem to stay healthy. He was forced to leave the contest due to a bruised knee. Thielen appears to be OK but could miss practice time this week.

Their latest win was yet another heroic effort by Taylor Heinicke, who led his team on an 89-yard TD drive with just 2:39 minutes left on the clock down 6-points. Heinicke finished the drive off with a rushing touchdown. The Commanders’s are 2-0 since Carson Wentz went on I.R. They’ve also found their way back to .500 under Heinicke’s leadership. Now they get to face a red hot 6-1 Vikings team in Week 8.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Commanders vs. Vikings in their Week 9 matchup.

October 30

Point spread: Vikings -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Vikings -150, Commanders +130

October 27

Point spread: Vikings -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Vikings -140, Commanders +120

Early pick: Commanders

Can Taylor Heinicke do it again? The Vikings are 6-1, and have proven themselves as a good team, but they don’t have a signature win against a top opponent. Their only loss was 24-7 to the undefeated Eagles. Washington could make this game pretty ugly at home and keep it close enough for Heinicke to perform some of his wizardry.