Darius Garland, Kawhi Leonard, Deandre Ayton headline NBA injury report for Sunday, October 30

We’ve got eight games on Sunday’s injury report, with NBA TV having the lone national broadcast with the Timberwolves taking on the Spurs. Here’s the injury report for the day’s action, along with relevant fantasy and lineup information.

NBA Injury Report: October 30

Zion Williamson (hip) - questionable, game-time deicision

Herbert Jones (knee) - questionable, game-time decision

Both players missed Friday’s game but Williamson is reportedly close to returning. Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr. will benefit the most if either player or both are out Sunday.

Kawhi Leonard (injury managment) - OUT

Robert Covington (health protocols) - OUT

Leonard’s situation is a bit concerning now, as this will be the third game in a row he’s missed. With Covington out, Nicolas Batum and Norman Powell should be in bigger roles for this contest.

Malcolm Brogdon (back) - questionable

If Brogdon sits out, look for Derrick White and Marcus Smart to take on most of the guard minutes for Sunday’s contest.

Quentin Grimes (foot) - OUT

Grimes remains out, so Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley continue to be viable fantasy/DFS options.

Darius Garland (eye) - OUT

Garland continues to sit out after suffering an eye injury in the season opener. It’s unknown how much longer he’ll be out but this is starting to get worrying for the Cavaliers. Caris LeVert and Cedi Osman should be taking most of the point guard minutes here.

Jordan Poole (ankle) - TBD

Poole suffered the injury late in Saturday’s loss to Charlotte. If he can’t play, Moses Moody seems to be in line for major minutes.

Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (heel) - questionable

If both Anderson and McLaughlin can’t go, Jaylen Nowall and Taurean Prince will see more playing time against San Antonio.

Devin Vassell (knee) - OUT

Josh Richardson (back) - questionable

Vassell is out and Richardson is questionable, so there’s a lot of backcourt minutes up for grabs. The Spurs also waived Josh Primo, so it looks like rookies Blake Wesley and Malachi Branham could be in the rotation Sunday.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Eric Gordon (injury management) - OUT

Jabari Smith (ankle) - questionable

Gordon is out, so that means more minutes for Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. If Smith sits, Jae’Sean Tate and Tari Eason would be in line for additional playing time.

Deandre Ayton (ankle) - OUT

Ayton is out for at least a week with the ankle sprain. Jock Landale is likely to get the start, while Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig also get minutes in the middle.

Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) - expected to play

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) - questionable

If Caldwell-Pope sits, Bones Hyland and Bruce Brown should command most of the shooting guard minutes. Porter Jr. is not officially on the injury report but the Nuggets might manage his minutes as well.

Anthony Davis (back) - questionable

LeBron James (foot) - probable

The Lakers continue to list James on this report for some reason. The concern is Davis, who’s absence was clearly felt in Friday’s loss. If he can’t go, the Lakers might experiment with the lineup a lot. Russell Westbrook is still likely to come off the bench in this one.