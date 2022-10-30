Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 8 inactives come in

Week 8 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, October 30. The Sunday slate gets started overseas as the Denver Broncos will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars from Wembley Stadium in London, England. We will see if those mid-flight high knees will help Russell Wilson avoid a 2-6 start to the season.

We’re back for another week of fantasy football lineup advice. Below is a list of all the questionable players as fantasy football managers start finalizing lineups. If like me, you are an Amon-Ra St. Brown manager, you are definitely going to want to know if he is active and can get back to fantasy relevance that he hasn’t had since Week 2. Other players to look for include Davante Adams, Brandin Cooks, DK Metcalf among others.

We’ll drop in updates as they come along until we get official final inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET and then again before the 4 p.m. games.

Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf both expected to play

#Seahawks WRs Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs) is considered to be a game-time decision, source said, though there is some optimism he goes. Seattle may dress extra WRs regardless. As for WR DK Metcalf (knee), he practiced on Friday, and there is a good chance he plays today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2022

When Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf was carted off last Sunday with a patella tendon injury, some suspected he might be sidelined for weeks. But Metcalf, listed as questionable for Sunday, will return from his injury sooner than expected and play vs. the Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022

Seahawks’ WR Tyler Lockett, listed as questionable for Sunday due to hamstring and rib injuries, is expected to play vs. Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022

Dalton Schultz should play, Ezekiel Elliott will not

Cowboys’ TE Dalton Schultz, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, is expected to play vs. the Bears, per source. RB Ezekiel Elliott, listed as doubtful due to a knee injury, is not. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022

Amon-Ra St. Brown clears concussion protocol and will play

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was a full participant on Friday, has advanced through the concussion protocol, source said. He has been cleared and will play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2022

Brandin Cooks expected to play

#Texans WR Brandin Cooks (wrist) was a late addition to the injury report after being a full participant on Friday. He's expected to play while being listed as questionable, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2022

Davante Adams expected to play

#Raiders WR Davante Adams, listed as questionable after being a flu-like illness all week, is expected to play, source said. He felt better towards the end of the week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2022

Logan Thomas expected to play

#Commanders TE Logan Thomas, listed as questionable with a calf injury, is expected to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2022

9:30 a.m. Injury Report

Broncos: OUT: CB Essang Bassey (hamstring), LB Baron Browning (hip), WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin), T Cameron Fleming (quadricep) and S Caden Sterns (hip). RB Marlon Mack, TE Albert Okwuegbunam and DL Eyioma Uwazurike were ruled healthy scratches.

Jaguars: OUT: CB Tevaughn Campbell (not injury related - did not travel), S Tyree Gillespie (not injury related - did not travel), DE Adam Gotsis (not injury related - did not travel), WR Jamal Agnew (knee).

1 p.m. Injury Report

Carolina: OUT: RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: S Juston Burris (hip), DE Marquis Haynes (illness), CB Jaycee Horn (ribs), LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder).

Atlanta: OUT: S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion), CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Dee Alford (hamstring).

Chicago: OUT: T Larry Borom (concussion).

Dallas: DOUBTFUL: RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee). QUESTIONABLE: WR Noah Brown (foot), LB Devin Harper (Achilles), S Malik Hooker (hamstring), LB Micah Parsons (shoulder), TE Dalton Schultz (knee), T Terence Steele (neck), DE Sam Williams (knee).

Miami: OUT: WR River Cracraft (neck). QUESTIONABLE: TE Tanner Conner (knee), S Clayton Fejedelem (groin), CB Xavien Howard (groin), P Thomas Morstead (illness), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back), TE Durham Smythe (hamstring).

Detroit: OUT: S DeShon Elliott (finger), DE Charles Harris (groin), CB Mike Hughes (knee), CB Chase Lucas (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), T Matt Nelson (calf). QUESTIONABLE: G Jonah Jackson (neck) and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion).

Arizona: OUT: RB James Conner (ribs), G Max Garcia (shoulder), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), C Rodney Hudson (knee), CB Christian Matthew (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: T D.J. Humphries (back), CB Byron Murphy (back), K Matt Prater (right hip), RB Darrel Williams (knee).

Minnesota: QUESTIONABLE: DE Jonathan Bullard (illness).

Las Vegas: QUESTIONABLE: S Johnathan Abram (illness), WR Davante Adams (illness), DE Tashawn Bower (illness), LB Divine Deablo (back, ankle), WR Mack Hollins (heel), WR D.J. Turner (hamstring), TE Darren Waller (hamstring).

New Orleans: OUT: WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), WR Michael Thomas (foot). QUESTIONABLE: CB Paulson Adebo (knee), TE Juwan Johnson (hamstring), DT David Onyemata (illness), G Andrus Peat (chest), TE Adam Trautman (ankle).

New England: OUT: C David Andrews (concussion), DT Christian Barmore (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring), LB Anfernee Jennings (calf), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), LB Matt Judon (back), S Adrian Phillips (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (hamstring), T Isaiah Wynn (shoulder).

New York Jets: OUT: WR Corey Davis (knee). QUESTIONABLE: T Duane Brown (shoulder), DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle).

Pittsburgh: OUT: DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee), CB Levi Wallace (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: K Chris Boswell (groin), CB Josh Jackson (groin).

Philadelphia: None.

4:05 p.m./4:25 p.m. Injury Report

Tennessee: OUT: FB Tory Carter (neck), LB Rashad Weaver (back), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle, illness). QUESTIONABLE: DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle).

Houston: OUT: AJ Cann (illness), DT Maliek Collins (chest), WR Nico Collins (groin). QUESTIONABLE: WR Brandin Cooks (wrist), G Kenyon Green (shoulder), DE Rasheem Green (knee), C Justin McCray (hand).

Washington: OUT: WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), CB William Jackson (back), TE Cole Turner (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: WR Dyami Brown (groin), G Saahdiq Charles (illness), TE Logan Thomas (calf).

Indianapolis: OUT: DE Kwity Paye (ankle), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral). QUESTIONABLE: CB Kenny Moore (finger).

San Francisco: OUT: DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (calf), FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Jauan Jennings (hamstring), CB Jason Verrett (knee).

Los Angeles Rams: OUT: RB Cam Akers (not injury related - personal matter). QUESTIONABLE: WR Brandon Powell (ankle).

New York Giants: OUT: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), G Ben Bredeson (knee), CB Cordale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), T Evan Neal (knee), LB Oshane Ximines (quadricep). QUESTIONABLE: T Tyre Phillips (toe), S Jason Pinnock (foot), DT Leonard Williams (elbow).

Seattle: OUT: LB Nick Bellore (concussion). DOUBTFUL: WR Penny Hart (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Poona Ford (ankle), G Phil Haynes (concussion), G Gabe Jackson (hip, knee), CB Sidney Jones (groin), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs), WR DK Metcalf (knee), LB Darrell Taylor (groin).

SNF Injury Report

Green Bay: OUT: CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: T David Bakhtiari (knee), LB Rashan Gary (concussion), G Elgton Jenkins (knee, foot), WR Christian Watson (hamstring).

Buffalo: OUT: T Spencer Brown (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: RB Taiwan Jones (knee).

MNF Injury Report

Cincinnati: OUT: WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip), WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring), DT Josh Tupou (calf). Doubtful: CB Eli Apple (hamstring)

Cleveland: OUT: T Joe Haeg (concussion), TE David Njoku (ankle), G Wyatt Teller (calf), CB Denzel Ward (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion, neck), CB Greg Newsome (oblique), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee), CB Greedy Williams (illness).