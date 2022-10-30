Marine Corps Marathon winners: Who won the men’s and women’s races

The Marine Corps Marathon is underway in Washington, D.C. and the first runners are starting to cross the finish line near the Iwo Jima Memorial across the river in Arlington, Virginia.

Kyle B King has won the 2022 Marine Corps Marathon. The 33-year-old maintained a 5:20 pace and finished in 2:19:19. Jonathan D Mott finished in second place in 2:22:46, giving King a near three-and-a-half-minute win. King only had a 1:49 differential at the 30k mark over Mott, so he really finished strong. Ryan E Edvadia finished third fastest in 2:27:35.

Chelsea Baker from the UK has the fastest time for a female competitor in 2:42:37. She had a 6:13 pace for the race. Cara D Sherman finished in second in 2:47:04, which was 4:27 behind Baker. Bonnie Keating finished in third place on the heels of Sherman in 2:47:43.