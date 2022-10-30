Najee Harris quiet in Week 8 vs. Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a rough time so this afternoon, trailing the Philadelphia Eagles 21-10 at halftime. Also having a rough time is running back Najee Harris, who hasn’t made much of an impact in this cross-state showdown.

Harris has just four carries for zero rushing yards at the half. He’s made meager contributions in other areas too, grabbing two targets for nine yards and even completing a pass for four yards. The entire Pittsburgh offense has struggled in this matchup, so he isn’t alone.

For being RB5 in average draft position, Harris has been a fantasy football disappointment through the first half of the 2022 season. He is averaging just 8.2 points per game in standard leagues with just two touchdowns on his resume so far. Once again, this may be a product of the Steelers’ offense struggling in most games and he hasn’t had the season many forecasted for him.

We’ll see if Harris can get things going in the second half.