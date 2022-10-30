Davante Adams yet to make a reception in Week 8 vs. Saints

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who was questionable to play in Sunday’s Week 8 contest against the New Orleans Saints before being ruled active, has not made a single catch as the game enters the second half. Adams has been targeted three times so far and does have one carry for negative yardage, so he’s getting looks. They just haven’t been very good.

We’ll see if the Raiders can get Adams going against what is looking like a tough defense in New Orleans. The Saints are dominating the Raiders at the point of attack and have shut them out so far on the scoreboard. Even though Darren Waller is out, the Raiders still have Josh Jacobs and Adams healthy. Both have been on fire in recent weeks, so this is a stunning development. The one positive is the Raiders are going to throw the ball more to get back in the game, so Adams could still put up solid fantasy numbers.