Davante Adams yet to make a reception in Week 8 vs. Saints

Raiders WR Davante Adams has been quiet so far against New Orleans.

Houston Texans v Las Vegas Raiders
Wide receiver Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders runs after a catch against the Houston Texans in the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Texans 38-20.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who was questionable to play in Sunday’s Week 8 contest against the New Orleans Saints before being ruled active, has not made a single catch as the game enters the second half. Adams has been targeted three times so far and does have one carry for negative yardage, so he’s getting looks. They just haven’t been very good.

We’ll see if the Raiders can get Adams going against what is looking like a tough defense in New Orleans. The Saints are dominating the Raiders at the point of attack and have shut them out so far on the scoreboard. Even though Darren Waller is out, the Raiders still have Josh Jacobs and Adams healthy. Both have been on fire in recent weeks, so this is a stunning development. The one positive is the Raiders are going to throw the ball more to get back in the game, so Adams could still put up solid fantasy numbers.

