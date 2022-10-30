 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan State-Michigan post-game brawl has video emerging of second incident in Big House tunnel

A bit more evidence emerges as the Big Ten and law enforcement continue to investigate.

By Collin Sherwin
Jim Harbaugh listens to plays on the field during the Michigan spring game April 2, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan Wolverines beat the Michigan State Spartans 29-7 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, but off-field issues have dominated the spotlight. The two teams were involved in tunnel scuffles at the Big House and video evidence is emerging of serious incidents. The Detroit News captured one incident, and now video has emerged of a second incident.

This follow-up video is likely relevant to investigators, which now include both the Big Ten Conference as well as local law enforcement. The first video brawl involved Andrel Anthony, a Wolverines player from East Lansing that appears to have been heading to the locker room or training room after the game

While it’s far past time for Michigan to place a second entrance into The Big House, as this year’s previous event with Penn State had already shown the current system is not acceptable, there is simply no excusing attacking anyone with multiple bodies and violence no matter the context.

Michigan State and the players involved need to be held accountable for this, be it from the league or the law. There is a place for brutishness, and it’s between the lines within the rules. While Michigan needs to fix their archaic stadium problem, Michigan State needs some consequences because this is completely unacceptable behavior.

