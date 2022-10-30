Michigan State-Michigan post-game brawl has video emerging of second incident in Big House tunnel

The Michigan Wolverines beat the Michigan State Spartans 29-7 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, but off-field issues have dominated the spotlight. The two teams were involved in tunnel scuffles at the Big House and video evidence is emerging of serious incidents. The Detroit News captured one incident, and now video has emerged of a second incident.

The 2nd Jumping harbaugh was referring to



Just kick them all off or suspend them pic.twitter.com/SWooBiVTLo — GBP (@GoBluePoole) October 30, 2022

This follow-up video is likely relevant to investigators, which now include both the Big Ten Conference as well as local law enforcement. The first video brawl involved Andrel Anthony, a Wolverines player from East Lansing that appears to have been heading to the locker room or training room after the game

Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

While it’s far past time for Michigan to place a second entrance into The Big House, as this year’s previous event with Penn State had already shown the current system is not acceptable, there is simply no excusing attacking anyone with multiple bodies and violence no matter the context.

Michigan State and the players involved need to be held accountable for this, be it from the league or the law. There is a place for brutishness, and it’s between the lines within the rules. While Michigan needs to fix their archaic stadium problem, Michigan State needs some consequences because this is completely unacceptable behavior.