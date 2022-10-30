Breaking down Jets’ backfield usage in Week 8

The New York Jets are playing an important divisional matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 8 of the NFL season. They lost RB Breece Hall for the year to a torn ACL last week and wasted little time in acquiring his replacement. New York picked up former Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson via trade at the beginning of the week. He is splitting carries with incumbent RB Michael Carter.

New York Jets RB usage in Week 8 vs. New England Patriots

Through the first quarter, Robinson has two carries for six yards, while Carter only has one carry for five yards. Robinson has yet to be targeted in the passing game, and Carter has brought in two of his four targets for 21 yards.