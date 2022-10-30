 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee rises, Oklahoma State falls ahead in Week 10 AP Poll

We take a look at the Week 10 AP Poll and breakdown the biggest movements in the rankings.

By Collin Sherwin
Kansas State Wildcats tight end Sammy Wheeler congratulates running back Deuce Vaughn after Vaughn scored a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.

The Kansas State Wildcats 48-0 demolition of the Oklahoma State Cowboys was the biggest mover both ways, as KSU added nine spots while the ‘Pokes fell back nine spots. The loss of Spencer Sanders for OKSU, combined with some terrific play from backup KSU quarterback Will Howard, made for an exciting game which will be huge for the Big 12 Championship Game berths later.

The Tennessee Volunteers 44-6 blowout win over Kentucky put the Vols in the silver medal position, as they actually pull into a dead tie for the No. 2 spot with the Ohio State Buckeyes. It sets up a rare No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown this week in Athens, as the eyes of all of college football will be on Sanford Stadium for what is the de facto SEC East championship.

Top-25 breakdown

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 9 of 2022 College Football.

SEC: 5
ACC: 5
Big Ten: 4
Pac-12: 5
Big 12: 3
American: 2
Independent: 1

AP Poll Week 10

Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place)
Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place)
1 Georgia 8-0 - 1,528 (30)
2 Ohio State 8-0 - 1,500 (15)
3 Tennessee 8-0 +1 1,500 (18)
4 Michigan 8-0 - 1,378
5 Clemson 8-0 - 1,312
6 Alabama 7-1 - 1,258
7 TCU 8-0 - 1,220
8 Oregon 7-1 - 1,135
9 USC 7-1 +1 1,010
10 UCLA 7-1 +2 979
11 Ole Miss 8-1 +4 905
12 Utah 6-2 +2 876
13 Kansas State 6-2 +9 772
14 Illinois 7-1 +3 741
15 LSU 6-2 +3 679
16 Penn State 6-2 -3 641
17 North Carolina 7-1 +4 542
18 Oklahoma State 6-2 -9 513
19 Tulane 7-1 +4 455
20 Wake Forest 6-2 -10 388
21 North Carolina State 6-2 +3 285
22 Syracuse 6-2 -6 205
23 Liberty 7-1 - 136
24 Oregon State 6-2 - 129
25 UCF 6-2 - 111

Also receiving votes: Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Coastal Carolina 8, Florida State 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1

