Tennessee rises, Oklahoma State falls ahead in Week 10 AP Poll

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.

The Kansas State Wildcats 48-0 demolition of the Oklahoma State Cowboys was the biggest mover both ways, as KSU added nine spots while the ‘Pokes fell back nine spots. The loss of Spencer Sanders for OKSU, combined with some terrific play from backup KSU quarterback Will Howard, made for an exciting game which will be huge for the Big 12 Championship Game berths later.

The Tennessee Volunteers 44-6 blowout win over Kentucky put the Vols in the silver medal position, as they actually pull into a dead tie for the No. 2 spot with the Ohio State Buckeyes. It sets up a rare No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown this week in Athens, as the eyes of all of college football will be on Sanford Stadium for what is the de facto SEC East championship.

Top-25 breakdown

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 9 of 2022 College Football.

SEC: 5

ACC: 5

Big Ten: 4

Pac-12: 5

Big 12: 3

American: 2

Independent: 1

AP Poll Week 10 Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place) Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place) 1 Georgia 8-0 - 1,528 (30) 2 Ohio State 8-0 - 1,500 (15) 3 Tennessee 8-0 +1 1,500 (18) 4 Michigan 8-0 - 1,378 5 Clemson 8-0 - 1,312 6 Alabama 7-1 - 1,258 7 TCU 8-0 - 1,220 8 Oregon 7-1 - 1,135 9 USC 7-1 +1 1,010 10 UCLA 7-1 +2 979 11 Ole Miss 8-1 +4 905 12 Utah 6-2 +2 876 13 Kansas State 6-2 +9 772 14 Illinois 7-1 +3 741 15 LSU 6-2 +3 679 16 Penn State 6-2 -3 641 17 North Carolina 7-1 +4 542 18 Oklahoma State 6-2 -9 513 19 Tulane 7-1 +4 455 20 Wake Forest 6-2 -10 388 21 North Carolina State 6-2 +3 285 22 Syracuse 6-2 -6 205 23 Liberty 7-1 - 136 24 Oregon State 6-2 - 129 25 UCF 6-2 - 111

Also receiving votes: Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Coastal Carolina 8, Florida State 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1