Aaron Rodgers is a double digit underdog for the first time in his NFL career

The Packers are getting a whole lot of points in unprecedented fashion.

By David Fucillo
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers is sacked by Oshane Ximines #53 of the New York Giants and fumbles the ball in the fourth quarter during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are traveling to face the Buffalo Bills to close out Week 8, and expectations have plummeted for the Packers. They came into the season among the NFC favorites, but three straight losses have dropped them to 3-4. They are three games out of first place and are just trying to get on track with a win or two.

Meanwhile, the Bills are rolling with a 5-1 record and come out of their Week 7 bye with incredible optimism. They went into Kansas City and won prior to the bye giving them the best record in the AFC and a critical tiebreaker against the Chiefs.

All of this has resulted in the Bills laying big points in this matchup. Ahead of kickoff, Buffalo is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bills are -450 favorites on the moneyline while the Packers are +360.

The Packers have been underdogs in plenty of games during the Aaron Rodgers era, but this point spread is unprecedented. This marks the first time the Packers have been a double digit underdog in a game Rodgers started. They’ve been at least a ten-point underdog in four games dating back to when they drafted Rodgers in 2005, but he did not start any of those four.

The last time the Packers were anywhere near this big an underdog in a Rodgers start was the 2020 NFC Championship Game. The Packers were an eight-point underdog in that game and lost 37-20.

