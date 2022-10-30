Final field set for NASCAR Championship race after wild Ross Chastain finish

The 2022 NASCAR season is rapidly coming to a close and the field has been set for next week’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship race. Christopher Bell won Sunday’s Xfinity 500 and clinched a berth in the final four that will race at Phoenix Raceway next week for the season-ending title.

The four drivers in the Championship race field include Bell, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott. It was a wild finish to set up the final field. Bell winning was impressive, but Chastain’s closing run was unheard of. He road the wall to climb from 10th to 5th and advanced to the Championship.

UNBELIEVABLE!@RossChastain floors it along the wall to go from 10th to 5th and advance to the CHAMPIONSHIP! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9qX3eq7T6h — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 30, 2022

Last December, Kyle Larson opened as the favorite to win the 2022 Cup Series title. Ahead of Sunday’s Xfinity 500, Chase Elliott was the favorite to win with +200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Joey Logan followed at +300 and Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain were tied at +450. Christopher Bell was +10000 due to needing a win to advance, but he’ll shoot up the odds list once they re-open.