Max Verstappen wins Mexican Grand Prix, sets record for most wins in single season

After spending several years slowly climbing up the Formula 1 ranks, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is repeating as the driver’s world champion in style. Verstappen, who already wrapped up this season’s title at the Japanese Grand Prix, clinched the record for most wins in a single season with a victory at the Mexican Grand Prix Sunday. Verstappen broke the record previously held by Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher, which he had tied last week at the United States Grand Prix.

It’s been a banner season for Verstappen, who first arrived at Red Bull in 2016. He would quickly become one of the top drivers in F1 but struggled to upend Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. Verstappen achieved a third-place finish in both 2019 and 2020 before finally winning the championship in 2021. That win wasn’t without some controversy, but this season’s results show it was only a matter of time before Verstappen became the unquestioned top driver in F1.