Isaiah Likely worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 8

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely had a breakout game in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. The rookie led the team in receiving yards, adding 77 over six receptions as well as a touchdown — the first of his NFL career. We take a look at whether he’s worth adding to your lineup.

Ravens TE Isaiah Likely: Week 9 waiver wire

Likely’s increase in targets and snaps was due in part to TE1 Mark Andrews leaving the field with a shoulder injury that head coach John Harbaugh said was not serious. Leading receiver Rashod Bateman was also injured mid-game. allowing Likely to step into the role he did. If Harbaugh is right and Bateman and Andrews will both return to the field shortly, Likely probably isn’t a great choice to pick up.

If Andrews is out this weekend and you need a tight end, though, Likely is a solid choice. With six teams on bye, you could grab him off the waiver wire to replace George Kittle or Dalton Schultz for a week.