Kenyan Drake worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 8

After Gus Edwards left the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday with a hamstring issue, Kenyan Drake stepped up to the task for a 62-yard rushing game. He added five yards and a touchdown in the air in the Ravens’ Thursday night win, and we take a look at whether Drake is worth adding to your lineup.

Ravens RB Kenyan Drake: Week 9 waiver wire

This wasn’t Drake’s first breakout game this season — he added 119 yards and a touchdown earlier in October against the New York Giants. With six teams on bye this week, and Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, and Christian McCaffrey among those sitting out, Drake could be a good option to grab off the wire.

Edwards’ injury isn’t major, but he may still miss a week. The Ravens face the Saints in Week 9, and New Orleans hasn’t had a particularly strong run defense this season, so keep Drake in mind if you’re searching the waiver.