Best quarterback streamers for Week 9 fantasy football

Week 9 sees six teams on bye, and while the lineup of quarterbacks sitting out isn’t exactly All-Pro, you might be looking for someone to fill in for a week for your Dak Prescott or Daniel Jones. Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 9 lineups.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars vs. Raiders

The Raiders are allowing 7.2 yards per pass attempt, among the highest figures in the league right now, and Lawrence should be able to take advantage of that. The interceptions are his biggest issue right now, but before Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, he had 310 yards against the Giants and a 20-for-22 game against the Colts. Lawrence is rostered in 54.5% of ESPN fantasy leagues, and this is a dream matchup for him.

Marcus Mariota, Falcons vs. Chargers

Mariota has really taken off lately (if we can take the disastrous Week 7 game against the Bengals out of the equation). He passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers in Week 8, and went 13-for-14 against the 49ers in Week 6.

He’s evolving into a reliable producer, and this could be a matchup that goes in his favor, especially after the Chargers allowed the Seahawks to score 37 points before their bye week. Mariota is rostered in 24% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings vs. Commanders

The Commanders are currently allowing 6.9 yards per pass attempt, and Cousins has passed for over 200 yards in every game this season but one. He hasn’t thrown an interception since October 9, and he has completed over 70% of his passes in the last three weeks. Cousins knows how to play the game, and he’s a reliable choice here, especially with this defensive matchup. He’s rostered in 75.3% of ESPN fantasy leagues.