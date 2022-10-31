How many World Series have been played in November?

The 2022 MLB World Series started this past Friday with the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Houston Astros. With Game 1 occurring on Oct. 28, that means at least one game in this Fall Classic will take place in November. Here is a short history lesson on the history of the World Series in the calendar’s penultimate month.

Which World Series have been played in November?

Until 2001, the World Series was almost always played in October. The one previous time that wasn’t true was in 1918, when the Fall Classic was moved up to early September due to World War I.

The MLB season was halted for one week following the Sept. 11 terrorist attack in 2001, which pushed the entire postseason schedule back, including the World Series. So, when Derek Jeter stepped to the plate at the stroke of midnight on Halloween, he became the first November batter in MLB history. He took hold of the moment by hitting a walk-off home run to end Game 4 of that World Series between the Yankees and Diamondbacks. That earned Jeter the nickname of “Mr. November.”

Since then, baseball has been played in November in seven World Series: 2009, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021. The 2001 and 2009 series ended on Nov. 4, marking the latest date on the calendar that featured MLB postseason baseball. The Phillies and Astros could surpass that if this year’s World Series goes to a Game 7. That winner-take-all matchup would be played on Nov. 5.