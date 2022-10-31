 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who improved, who hurt chances in 2023 NFL Draft order coming out of Week 8

The Lions remain at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft order.

By David Fucillo
C.J. Moore #38 of the Detroit Lions celebrates against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Ford Field on October 30, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft is still nearly six months away, but the teams competing for a high pick is heating up. The NFL is loaded with mediocre football, but there’s a few teams that are head-and-shoulders below the pack.

The Lions and Texans are the remaining one-win teams, and even still, they feel like distinctly different teams. Neither team is any good, but the Lions seem like the kind of team that can still hang around most weeks. They’ve had their share of uglier teams, but they seem like the better bad team, for lack of a better description. If the Lions don’t clean things up, they could be looking at their third straight season with a top-three draft pick.

The most interesting division for the draft order is the NFC South. The Falcons currently lead with a 4-4 record while the Panthers bring up the rear at 2-6. Considering Carolina currently has the third overall pick in the draft order and Atlanta is at the 19th pick, there’s a lot of room for movement in the division.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.

  1. Detroit Lions, 1-6, .581
  2. Houston Texans, 1-5-1, .527
  3. Carolina Panthers, 2-6, .439
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-6, .512
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-6, .535
  6. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-5, .465
  7. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 2-5, .481
  8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-5, .458
  9. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 3-5, .469
  10. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 3-5, .480
  11. Arizona Cardinals, 3-5, .519
  12. Chicago Bears, 3-5, .567
  13. Green Bay Packers, 3-5, .575
  14. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 3-4, .492
  15. Indianapolis Colts, 3-4-1, .520
  16. New England Patriots, 4-4, .512
  17. Washington Commanders, 4-4, .570
  18. Cincinnati Bengals, 4-3, .500
  19. Atlanta Falcons, 4-4, .417
  20. San Francisco 49ers (Dolphins have pick), 4-4, .458
  21. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-3, .453
  22. Seattle Seahawks, 5-3, .446
  23. New York Jets, 5-3, .504
  24. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 5-3, .508
  25. Baltimore Ravens, 5-3, .446
  26. Kansas City Chiefs, 5-2, .452
  27. Dallas Cowboys, 6-2, .543
  28. New York Giants, 6-2, .550
  29. Tennessee Titans, 5-2, .500
  30. Minnesota Vikings, 6-1, .508
  31. Buffalo Bills, 6-1, .523
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 7-0, .496

