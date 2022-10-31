Who improved, who hurt chances in 2023 NFL Draft order coming out of Week 8

The 2023 NFL Draft is still nearly six months away, but the teams competing for a high pick is heating up. The NFL is loaded with mediocre football, but there’s a few teams that are head-and-shoulders below the pack.

The Lions and Texans are the remaining one-win teams, and even still, they feel like distinctly different teams. Neither team is any good, but the Lions seem like the kind of team that can still hang around most weeks. They’ve had their share of uglier teams, but they seem like the better bad team, for lack of a better description. If the Lions don’t clean things up, they could be looking at their third straight season with a top-three draft pick.

The most interesting division for the draft order is the NFC South. The Falcons currently lead with a 4-4 record while the Panthers bring up the rear at 2-6. Considering Carolina currently has the third overall pick in the draft order and Atlanta is at the 19th pick, there’s a lot of room for movement in the division.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.