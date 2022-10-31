How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 8

The NFL is wrapping up its October slate with Week 8 closing on Halloween night. Monday Night Football features the Bengals and Browns squaring off at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland with Cincinnati looking to maintain pace with the first-place Ravens in the AFC North.

The weekend closes with two unexpected division leaders. The Seahawks moved into first place in the NFC West last week and held onto the lead with a win over the previously 6-1 Giants. Meanwhile, the Falcons have climbed into first place in the NFC South after their win over the Panthers coupled with the Bucs losing to the Ravens on Thursday.

The Eagles remained undefeated in thumping the Steelers. Philadelphia has a one-game lead on the Vikings who just keep on winning. More importantly this week, the Giants lost which gives the Eagles a two-game lead on both New York and Dallas in the NFC East.

Week 9 will feature some massive matchups for playoff implications. The Bills and Jets face off in New Jersey with New York looking to try and hang around the division race. Sunday Night Football will see the Chiefs hosting the Titans with both teams looking to maintain pace behind the Bills. We even get an intriguing NFC West matchup with the Seahawks looking to further decimate the Cardinals playoff hopes.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like as the NFL heads toward Monday Night Football to close out Week 8.

AFC playoff picture

1. Buffalo Bills, 6-1

2. Tennessee Titans, 5-2

3. Kansas City Chiefs, 5-2

4. Baltimore Ravens, 5-3

5. New York Jets, 5-3

6. Miami Dolphins, 5-3

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-3

8. Cincinnati Bengals, 4-3

9. New England Patriots, 4-4

10. Indianapolis Colts, 3-4-1

11. Denver Broncos, 3-5

12. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-5

13. Cleveland Browns, 2-5

14. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-6

15. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-6

16. Houston Texans, 1-5-1

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 7-0

2. Minnesota Vikings, 6-1

3. Seattle Seahawks, 5-3

4. Atlanta Falcons 4-4

5. Dallas Cowboys, 6-2

6. New York Giants 6-2

7. San Francisco 49ers, 4-4

8. Washington Commanders, 4-4

9. Los Angeles Rams, 3-4

10. Green Bay Packers, 3-5

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-5

12. Arizona Cardinals, 3-5

13. New Orleans Saints, 3-5

14. Chicago Bears, 3-5

15. Carolina Panthers, 2-6

16. Detroit Lions, 1-6