Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 8

The Buffalo Bills remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season and that’s unlikely to change any time soon. However, it only takes one game for Buffalo’s championship ticket to bust, and there are several teams who seem capable of taking out the odds-on favorites.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not look like one of those squads. Tom Brady has struggled to get this team going offensively, and Tampa Bay’s defense has not been able to get back to a championship level. If things don’t change quickly, the Buccaneers could miss the postseason altogether.

Elsewhere in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys continue to rise. San Francisco blew out the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 8 behind a hat trick of touchdowns from new running back Christian McCaffrey. That group is still not at 100%, so this might be the best number (+1300) to grab them at to win it all. The Cowboys continue to play great all-around football as Dak Prescott gets another week of work under his belt. Dallas enters the bye week at 6-2.

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins seem to be ready to go right at Buffalo. The Ravens had a big lead on Buffalo before some questionable coaching and defense cost them, while the Dolphins handed the Bills a loss. These two teams have the offensive firepower to take out Buffalo in a playoff game.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 9, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.