Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 8

The Buccaneers slipped up, while the 49ers and Cowboys made big statements. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 57 odds.

By DKNation Staff
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season and that’s unlikely to change any time soon. However, it only takes one game for Buffalo’s championship ticket to bust, and there are several teams who seem capable of taking out the odds-on favorites.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not look like one of those squads. Tom Brady has struggled to get this team going offensively, and Tampa Bay’s defense has not been able to get back to a championship level. If things don’t change quickly, the Buccaneers could miss the postseason altogether.

Elsewhere in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys continue to rise. San Francisco blew out the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 8 behind a hat trick of touchdowns from new running back Christian McCaffrey. That group is still not at 100%, so this might be the best number (+1300) to grab them at to win it all. The Cowboys continue to play great all-around football as Dak Prescott gets another week of work under his belt. Dallas enters the bye week at 6-2.

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins seem to be ready to go right at Buffalo. The Ravens had a big lead on Buffalo before some questionable coaching and defense cost them, while the Dolphins handed the Bills a loss. These two teams have the offensive firepower to take out Buffalo in a playoff game.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 9, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 9

Team Week 1 Week 8 Week 9
Team Week 1 Week 8 Week 9
Buffalo Bills +550 +250 +250
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +500 +500
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +700 +650
San Francisco 49ers +1600 +1500 +1300
Dallas Cowboys +2200 +1800 +1500
Baltimore Ravens +2000 +1800 +1800
Minnesota Vikings +3500 +1600 +1800
Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +2200 +2200
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +1500 +2500
Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +3000 +3000
Miami Dolphins +4000 +3000 +3000
Los Angeles Rams +1200 +3000 +4000
Green Bay Packers +1000 +3000 +5000
Tennessee Titans +4000 +5000 +5000
New England Patriots +5000 +6000 +7000
Seattle Seahawks +15000 +10000 +7000
New York Giants +13000 +4000 +8000
New Orleans Saints +4000 +15000 +9000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +4000 +10000
Arizona Cardinals +4000 +8000 +10000
Cleveland Browns +5000 +10000 +10000
Atlanta Falcons +20000 +15000 +10000
Denver Broncos +1800 +10000 +15000
New York Jets +13000 +8000 +15000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +10000 +15000
Indianapolis Colts +2500 +8000 +20000
Washington Commanders +7000 +20000 +20000
Detroit Lions +15000 +25000 +50000
Carolina Panthers +13000 +25000 +50000
Chicago Bears +15000 +100000 +50000
Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +50000 +100000
Houston Texans +25000 +100000 +100000

