Which teams are on bye in Week 9?

Week 9 will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but with a combined six teams absent on byes it means that a number of high-profile names will not be in action. Among the players that will not see action on Sunday are two WR1s for their respective teams, as well as the current top-two rushers in the NFL.

The New York Giants (173.4 rushing YPG) and the Cleveland Browns (163.6 rushing YPG) are the second and fourth-best rushing offenses respectively, but their absence in Week 9’s slate means that some premier tailbacks will be left off the schedule. The Dallas Cowboys are allowing the second-fewest points to opponents (14.9 PPG) and the San Francisco 49ers rank ninth in points allowed (19.0), leaving two of the league’s elite defenses off this week’s schedule as well.

Here’s a look at the total number of teams on the bye in Week 9 of the NFL season.

Week 9 byes

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

With two of the league’s top-rushing teams in the Browns and Giants off the schedule, it means the top two tailbacks will be out of fantasy lineups accordingly. Nick Chubb (740 rushing yards) and Saquon Barkley (726 rushing yards) are first and second in the league accordingly, and their absence leaves significant holes to fill for respective fantasy managers. Newly acquired 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey rounds out a number of notable tailbacks absent on the schedule, as McCaffrey ranks fifth among all running backs with 126.2 PPR fantasy points.

Cleveland being on their bye also means their WR1 in Amari Cooper will need to be replaced in fantasy lineups this week, and his absence will be significant as he is a top-15 fantasy receiver this season. Cooper has accumulated 100.2 PPR fantasy points this season, which ranks 12th among all wideouts. Additionally, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb will be out due to the bye week, which may come at an unfortunate time with quarterback Dak Prescott slowly making his way back from injury. Lamb sits right behind Cooper in the fantasy football rankings as the 13th-best wideout with 98.0 PPR fantasy points this season.

Fantasy managers will need to scout the waiver wire if the absence of both the Cowboys' and 49ers' defense impacts lineups accordingly. Dallas ranks as the best D/ST in fantasy football with 81.0 fantasy points this season. Not far behind is San Francisco’s elite defense, which ranks fourth with 66.0 fantasy points through seven weeks.