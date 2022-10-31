Best tight end streamers for Week 9 fantasy football

If your starting tight end is on one of the six teams out on bye this week (looking at you, George Kittle managers), you’re in the right place. Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 9 lineups.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Tyler Conklin, Jets vs. Bills

The Jets’ wide receiver group is in an odd place with Zach Wilson right now, but he’s been finding Conklin with consistency. Conklin had a season-high 79 yard game with two touchdowns against the Patriots on Sunday, and while the Bills defense won’t allow much yardage, we can expect Wilson to be looking for Conklin in plenty of pass plays. Conklin is rostered in 16.2% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Hayden Hurst, Bengals vs. Panthers

With Ja’Marr Chase out for the next several weeks with a hip injury, Joe Burrow will be forced to get creative with his other options. Three of Hurst’s last four games have garnered over 10 fantasy points, and he’s rostered in just 58.5% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Gerald Everett, Chargers vs. Falcons

The Chargers’ wide receivers have been severely impacted by injuries, and Everett may be one of the only regular starters available to Justin Herbert against the Falcons in Week 9. The Falcons have one of the worst pass defenses in the league, so Los Angeles will want to focus on pass formations to move the ball, but with such a depleted receiving corps, Everett might be target number one. He is rostered in 72% of ESPN fantasy leagues.