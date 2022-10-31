Best wide receiver streamers for Week 9 fantasy football

With six teams on bye in Week 9, fantasy managers will be leaning on the waiver wire to help bolster their lineups as some starters will have to ride the virtual bench. Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 9 lineups.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Romeo Doubs, Packers vs. Lions

Doubs has been up and down all season, but the Lions’ pass defense is the worst in the league right now, allowing 8.1 yards per attempt. Doubs grabbed a touchdown in the Packers’ loss to the Bills and led the team in receiving yards. The Green Bay rookie is rostered in 46.7% of fantasy leagues.

Tyler Boyd, Bengals vs. Panthers

With Ja’Marr Chase out for the time being due to a hip injury, Joe Burrow is going to be leaning on Boyd and Tee Higgins. Boyd had a massive Week 8, adding 155 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons, and he should be heavily utilized again this week against the Panthers. Boyd is rostered in 82.5% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Damiere Byrd, Falcons vs. Chargers

This is a bit out there, but with the Falcons’ sudden increase in offensive production and the Chargers’ struggling defense, Byrd might just be an interesting choice that ends up grabbing more points than expected. He ended with 14.5 and 15.7 fantasy points in his last two games, and he’s rostered in less than one percent of ESPN fantasy leagues. It’s a risk, but one that could pay off big-time.