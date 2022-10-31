Best running back streamers for Week 9 fantasy football

With six teams on bye in Week 9, plenty of fantasy managers will need to be scoping out the waiver wire for some backup options to pick up. Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 9 lineups.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

D’Onta Foreman, Panthers vs. Bengals

The Christian McCaffrey trade hasn’t spelled disaster for the Panthers yet. Foreman had a second major week against the Falcons today, adding 118 yards and three touchdowns. The Panthers are going to keep using him until someone figures out how to stop him, and the Bengals are a middle-of-the-road run defense, so Foreman is another safe bet for this week.

Foreman is rostered in 66.1% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Eno Benjamin, Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Benjamin has been a dual threat for the Cardinals, amassing decent receiving and rushing yards throughout the season. Last time these two teams faced off, Benjamin had 37 receiving yards and 28 rushing yards. With James Conner still out, Benjamin is still seeing an increase in targets and carries, and he is rostered in 74.1% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Khalil Herbert, Bears vs. Dolphins

Herbert added 99 yards and a touchdown in the Bears’ Week 8 loss, continuing a steady rise in performance throughout October and marking his second 15-plus fantasy point performance in a row. The Bears are going to lean on Herbert and Justin Fields in the run game against the Dolphins this week, and he’s a solid pickup who is rostered in less than half of ESPN fantasy leagues.