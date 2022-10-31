Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, October 31

Monday’s NBA slate has plenty of player props to sift through, as there are seven games on the schedule. There are several interesting matchups, with Grizzlies-Jazz and Raptors-Hawks looking like the most competitive of the bunch. Here are some props we like for Monday’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Porter Jr. over 19.5 points vs. Clippers (-110)

Porter will need to score in bunches for the Houston Rockets to compete. That has been the theme this season, and it will hold true against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. As a result, Porter has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games. The Rockets’ guard is flirting with 20 field goal attempts per game, and he has attempted at least nine free throws in two of his last four outings. There’s a good chance Porter goes over 19.5 points based on sheer volume.

De’Aaron Fox over 5.5 rebounds vs. Hornets (+110)

Fox isn’t known as a rebounding guard, but that sentiment could change this season. He’s averaging 7.2 rebounds on the young season, even pulling down 13 boards against the Miami Heat on Saturday. There should be plenty of possessions and rebounding opportunities against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Charlotte ranks second in pace and middle of the pack in rebound rate. That’s a strong combination for Fox to keep pulling down boards.

Domantas Sabonis over 4.5 assists vs. Hornets (-180)

This prop has plenty of juice attached to it, but there’s still value in the Sacramento Kings big man. Sabonis has gone over 4.5 assists in three of five games this year, even recording nine dimes last Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies. According to Props.com, Sabonis has tallied five or more assists in 14 of his last 17 games dating back to last season. He could surpass that threshold again while playing up in pace at Charlotte.