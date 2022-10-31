NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, October 31

We’ve got seven games on Monday’s NBA slate but with some stars potentially being held, out there are plenty of spots for value adds in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Montrezl Harrell, Philadelphia 76ers, $4,500

Harrell has logged double-digit fantasy points in the last two games and could be in for a bigger role with Joel Embiid listed as questionable. Embiid didn’t participate in shootaround Monday morning, so it’s looking like Harrell will be the top value play of the night.

Hunter got off to a hot start this season, but has cooled off a bit from a fantasy standpoint. He’s still averaging 22.3 fantasy points per game and even though he’s on the second game of a back-to-back, he’ll get some decent run Monday. Hunter’s all-around game offers great value here.

Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets, $4,600

With Cody Martin and Terry Rozier still sitting out, McDaniels has become a bigger part of this offense. He’s topped 30 DKFP in two of the last three games and should have solid minutes once again Monday. The Hornets get a favorable matchup against the Kings, which further boost McDaniels’ stock.