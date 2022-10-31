Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Wizards on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to face the Washington Wizards on Monday with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on NBA League Pass. Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for this game with an illness.

The 76ers are listed as 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 216.5.

76ers vs. Wizards, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -4

Are the 76ers back on track? Philadelphia lost three straight to begin the season, but Embiid and company have won three of their last four since. That includes strong road victories over the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls in the last week. Clearly the 76ers have the ability to win on the road, and they should take this one against an outmatched Washington squad.

Over/Under: Under 216.5

Both of these teams are built to go under the total. Washington is 4-2 to the under while Philadelphia is 4-3 to the under this season. Furthermore, both of these teams rank in the bottom ten for possessions per game. The Wizards are also in the top ten in defensive efficiency. All of these metrics favor the under in this game.