Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Raptors on Monday

The Atlanta Hawks will hit the road to face the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET in this Eastern Conference matchup. The game will air on NBA League Pass.

The Raptors are listed as 3-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 223.

Hawks vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +3

These teams are similar in terms of talent, but we’ll give a small edge to the Hawks. In that spirit, let’s take the better team getting points in this spot. Sure, Toronto has homecourt advantage, but the Raptors are fresh off a 22-point loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Atlanta guard Trae Young has been incredible lately, scoring 35 or more points in three straight games. There’s a good chance he’ll power the Hawks to a victory on Monday.

Over/Under: Under 223

This is a matchup of competing styles. The Hawks like to play somewhat fast and score in bunches. The Raptors will try to slow this game down as much as possible. In fact, Toronto ranks dead last in possessions per game this season. Because of that, the Raptors are 4-2 to the under this year.

There’s a good chance Young will get his points for the Hawks, but the others could remain somewhat limited. Both teams could stay below 110 points in this game, causing the score to go under 223 total points.