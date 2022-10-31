NBA MVP odds tracker: Giannis Antetokounmpo making his presence felt early

We’re entering the third week of the 2022-23 NBA season and the MVP conversation is starting to take shape. Here’s a look at the odds to win the top individual honor for the regular season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds 2022-23 (as of Sunday, October 30)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has almost been forgotten when it comes to this conversation and the Milwaukee Bucks star is making his presence felt early. He was averaging 34.4 points, 14.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting a whopping 60.4% from the floor entering Sunday’s game agains the Hawks. Antetokounmpo has seen his odds rise from +650 in our last tracker to +350.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic remains the frontrunner, seeing his odds move up to +300. Doncic has been carrying the load for the Mavericks, averaging 35.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game entering Sunday’s contest.

The Phoenix Suns appear to have put last season’s Game 7 debacle behind them, jumping out to a 4-1 record which included a win over the Mavs in the opener. Devin Booker might be an intriguing value play at +3000. Phoenix is likely going to be in the playoff conversation with Booker leading the way, which will give him some MVP buzz.