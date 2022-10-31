Brandin Cooks trade rumors and what each means for 2022 fantasy football

The Houston Texans seem to always be rebuilding. They typically have a top draft pick and this season projects the same. Houston heads into Week 8 with a 1-4-1 record and are in last place of the AFC South. They are prime candidates to be sellers at this year’s trade deadline. One of the names mentioned to be available to other teams is WR Brandin Cooks. He always seems to be involved in trade talks, but is a great player. He consistently has 1,000+ yards receiving and is about as reliable as receivers come.

Brandin Cooks trade rumors

The Texans are open to trading Cooks are are listening to offers, per ESPN. Their sources included that teams that have called Houston are the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings, but I think there are some other teams that should also be calling.

Possible trade destinations

The Packers wide receivers are a double edged sword of negativity. They are always hurt and they aren’t very good. Whether it is due to the decline of quarterback Aaron Rodgers or their overall talent remains to be seen. For now, tey need a boost in an NFC North that is still very winnable. The problem with Cooks is that he has an $18 million fully guaranteed contract next year, but Green Bay should be able to cover it.

Los Angeles Rams

Cooks played for Los Angeles in 2018 and 2019. He played in 30 games and had 122 receptions for 1,787 yards and seven touchdowns between the two seasons. The Rams have long been rumored to be interested in signing free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., but if they feel like he could be heading elsewhere when he is healthy, they could bring back Cooks for a reunion.

The Ravens are having an interesting season. For the first few weeks they had quarterback Lamar Jackson looking like a top MVP candidate and ever since, the offense has completely stalled. Baltimore needs a spark as they look to increase their lead in the AFC North. Cooks would provide a veteran presence and give Jackson a new top receiver. The team signed DeSean Jackson in free agency, but does anyone think that moves the needle? Cooks would be a good move.