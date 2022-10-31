Best bye week replacements for QBs Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson

Week 9 of the NFL season will take two of the top fantasy quarterbacks out of play due to byes. Fantasy managers who have leaned on Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson so far will have to look elsewhere for their QB production this week. Here, we take a look at some possible alternative options who might be available on the waiver wire in your league this week.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Marcus Mariota vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Mariota helped lead the Atlanta Falcons to a 37-34 overtime victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and as a result, they now stand atop the NFC South standings. Mariota threw for 253 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions through the air, also adding 43 yards on the ground. He’s developed into a decent starter in Atlanta and enters Week 9 as the 11th ranked quarterback in fantasy football.

Mariota is still rostered in less than 30% of fantasy football leagues, so you’ll most likely be able to find him on the waiver wire this week.

Justin Fields vs. Miami Dolphins

The Chicago Bears have struggled through the first half of the season but Justin Fields has gradually improved his fantasy football numbers over the last month. In the team’s 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, he threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added an additional 60 yards and a touchdown on the ground. That earned fantasy managers a season-high 26 points.

Fields is rostered in 41% of Yahoo leagues and 26% of ESPN leagues, so you should be able to find him on the waiver wire this week.