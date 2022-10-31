Best bye week replacements for RBs Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey

Week 9 of the NFL season will take a handful of favorite running backs out of fantasy contention due to byes. Fantasy managers who have leaned on Nick Chubb, Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, or Christian McCaffrey so far will have to look elsewhere for their RB production this week. Here, we take a look at some possible alternative options who might be available on the waiver wire in your league this week.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Khalil Herbert vs. Miami Dolphins

Herbert has a productive day in the Chicago Bears’ 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He took 16 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown, earning double-digit fantasy points for the second straight week. He may very well be overtaking David Montgomery for that RB1 spot.

Herbert is rostered in just 63% of Yahoo leagues and 48% of ESPN leagues, so there’s a chance you’ll be able to scoop him off the waiver wire this week.

Caleb Huntley vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Huntley split carries with Tyler Allgeier and had the better day in the Atlanta Falcons’ 37-34 overtime victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He took 16 carries for a season-high 91 rushing yards and there could be more where that came from moving forward.

Huntley is rostered in less than 10% of fantasy leagues and should be readily available on waiver wires across the board.