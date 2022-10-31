Best bye week replacements for TEs George Kittle, David Njoku

Week 9 of the NFL season will take a few of the top fantasy tight end out of play due to byes. Fantasy managers who have leaned on the likes of George Kittle and David Nkoku so far will have to look elsewhere for their TE production. Here, we take a look at some possible alternative options who might be available on the waiver wire in your league this week.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Tyler Conklin vs. Buffalo Bills

Conklin woke up and had his best outing of the season for the New York Jets in Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots. He caught six targets for 79 yards and two touchdowns, earning fantasy managers 19.9 points. That vaulted him to being the sixth ranked fantasy tight end in standard leagues.

Conklin is rostered in less than 20% of fantasy leagues and he should be readily available on the waiver wire this week.

Evan Engram vs. Las Vegas

Engram had a nice showing in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in London on Sunday and he is now the 13th ranked tight end in standard leagues. The Pro Bowler caught four targets for 55 yards and a touchdown, earning fantasy managers 11.5 points.

Engram is rostered in just 43% of Yahoo leagues and 32% of ESPN leagues, making him an available option for this Sunday.