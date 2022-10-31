Best bye week replacements for Cowboys, Broncos and 49ers D/ST

Week 9 of the NFL season will take a handful fantasy D/ST units out of play due to byes. Fantasy managers who have leaned on the the Cowboys, Broncos and 49ers defenses so far will have to look elsewhere for their D/ST production this week. Here, we take a look at some possible alternative options who might be available on the waiver wire in your league this week.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Bengals vs. Panthers

The Panthers have looked good since letting Matt Rhule go and shipping out Christian McCaffrey, but they still lack consistent talent while the Bengals have played well defensively this season. They’ll also be coming off a bye week, so they’ll be rested and ready to get a lead and force P.J. Walker to drop back more than they’ll want.

Chiefs vs. Titans

The Chiefs are also coming off their bye and Andy Reid will have them on point to take on the Titans in Kansas City. The Chiefs are coming off a 5-sack game against the 49ers and if they can get a lead, they’ll likely negate Derrick Henry’s looking presence. Ryan Tannehill should be back, but iif Kansas City can get a substantial lead, they’ll put up D/ST points.