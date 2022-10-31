Best bye week replacements for WRs Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Deebo Samuel

Week 9 of the NFL season will some of the top fantasy wide receivers out of play due to byes. Fantasy managers who have leaned on the likes of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Deebo Samuel so far will have to look elsewhere for their WR production. Here, we take a look at some possible alternative options who might be available on the waiver wire in your league for this week.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Mecole Hardman vs. Tennessee Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs return from their bye this week and so does receiver Mecole Hardman. When we last left off with the dynamic wideout, he was a jack of all trades in the team’s 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He produced one receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns to give fantasy managers 24 points in standard leagues, his best outing of the season.

Hardman is rostered in just 35% of Yahoo leagues and 25% of ESPN leagues, so there’s a strong chance you’ll be able to find him on your waiver wire this week.

Devin Duvernay vs. New Orleans Saints

Duvernay has been boom or bust so far, but he’s currently the 26th ranked fantasy receiver in standard leagues and that warrants consideration for your roster. He caught four receptions for 31 yards in their and registered a rushing touchdown in their 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday, earning fantasy managers 12.1 points.

Duvernay is rostered in just 53% of Yahoo leagues and 29% of ESPN leagues, so he should be available on the wire.