Justin Fields worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 9

Justin Fields may have finally found his groove in the last two weeks after starting this season with some abysmally low QB ratings. In last week’s win against the Patriots, Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 82 yards and another touchdown. In the Chicago Bears’ Week 8 loss to the Cowboys, he had another three scores and went 17-for-23.

Bears QB Justin Fields: Week 9 waiver wire

The play-calling for Fields is clearly improving, and we’re seeing the results of that live on the field. The Bears face the Dolphins and the Lions in the coming weeks, and with some heavily-rostered QBs on byes in the next few weeks, including Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones in Week 9 and Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow in Week 10, Fields is looking like a much more reliable backup plan. Now that he’s using his feet to get into the end zone and consistently making realistic and smart passes, he could be a good add from the waiver wire as a backup option.