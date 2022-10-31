Latavius Murray worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 9

Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray added 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since being signed by the Broncos in early October after Javonte Williams’ injury, Murray has averaged 45.3 yards per game over three games. Is he worth adding to your fantasy lineup?

Broncos RB Latavius Murray: Week 9 waiver wire

Murray was a solid addition to the Broncos’ roster. He had less snaps but more carries than Melvin Gordon III in Week 8 and has already scored two touchdowns for the Broncos. With Denver’s upcoming schedule of mid-tier to weak defenses, Murray could be a solid choice to add as a backup RB if your starters are injured or on byes. He’s consistent if not particularly explosive, and there’s no indication that the Broncos are going to stop utilizing him as much as they have been.

The Broncos have a bye in Week 9, so keep in mind that if you do pick up Murray, you’ll have to wait a week to see any potential fantasy points.